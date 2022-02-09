news, latest-news,

Family catch-ups are normally held via Skype across international time zones, but this term the Crisp and Rowe cousins can meet up in the playground. Zarhli, 9, and Cache, 7, Crisp are visiting from Canada and attending Camperdown's St Patrick's Primary School for term one, the same school as their cousins, Royce, 10, and Lincoln, 9, who live in Simpson. They're visiting with mum Sally, who is originally from Simpson, and moved to Canada in 2009 after marrying husband Trevor, who recently returned home to run their family farm. It's an extended visit this time due to COVID-19 with more than two years since their last Australian visit. "It's family time that we haven't had, because I haven't been here for so long," Mrs Crisp said. "I wanted to escape the winter and the kids wanted to have their birthdays here with their cousins. While they're in younger grades we thought we'd take advantage of it." The family live in a small town named Whitkow in Saskatchewan and attend Battleford Central School, which is about 65 kilometres from their farm. IN OTHER NEWS: The weather is the biggest difference with temperatures currently hovering between -30C and -50C, rising to 2C on Wednesday (AEST). Their Canadian classmates have recently missed two weeks of school due to freezing temperatures. "They can't go on a bus when the temperatures or wind chill is over - 40C," Mrs Crisp said. "The school is open and the town kids still go, but the buses can't run because it's a health risk. If the bus breaks down the kids will freeze to death," she said. The cousins enjoyed spending the summer holidays at Port Campbell and on the family dairy farm and now, attending the school together making precious family memories. Zarhli said the main differences was Camperdown's smaller school size with 292 children compared to 500 students, having to wear a school uniform and seatbelts on the school buses here. St Patrick's School principal Tim Bourke said it wouldn't have hosted many international students over the years. "When they were introduced to me as coming from Canada I was thinking it was 30C on that day, and how that would go with Canadians, who are particularly from a cooler climate," Mr Bourke said. "They seem to be settling in really well and making friends quickly." Mr Bourke said it was great for the school's students to meet children from another country. "We do live in a rather insular area," Mr Bourke said. "The more exposure children get to people from different parts of the world, that deepens their understanding of others and appreciation of not what's different but what's the same. "That's the focus we have often when talking about cultures, is not what makes us remarkably different, but how we're pretty much the same in everything we do. "Sometimes it just sounds or looks different." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cxHfELQxnFmSLDWweFfSBG/0ede051b-9033-4e70-968c-235deaab0a41.jpg/r0_187_5472_3279_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg