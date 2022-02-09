news, latest-news,

A magistrate says an unlicensed driver seriously injured in a single-car crash at Lismore last year is a living example of what a bad decision can lead to. Felicity Dawson, 21, of Lismore, pleaded guilty in the Koori division of Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday to serious driving offences and was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond. Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said the woman was lucky to be alive after suffering a "very traumatic experience" through her own decision making. He said those charged over serious car crashes were often required to attend the trauma ward at Melbourne's Austin Hospital to see the real consequences of poor driving. But the magistrate said in Dawson's case, she had already lived it. "You are the living example of what a bad decision can lead to," he said. The court heard emergency services were called to reports of a patient going through a glass window at a Lismore property on January last year. But attending police officers believed Dawson's injuries were consistent with a high impact car accident. Investigations revealed the unlicensed motorist drove at more than 100 km/h on Lismore's Lower Darlington Road. She lost control on the gravel road and travelled into a drain before rolling, causing extensive damage to the vehicle, which was unregistered and not roadworthy. The court heard speed and poor tyre traction were contributing factors to the accident. Dawson was seriously injured, suffering major back trauma with several breaks in her spine, collar bone and ribs. She spent about a week in hospital where she underwent a spinal fusion before being bedridden at home for up to three months, the court heard. Dawson told police she knew she shouldn't have been driving and she was angry following an argument with her then boyfriend. Magistrate La Rosa said Dawson easily could have been a statistic for the coroner. He urged her to engage with her community and culture, and to utilise services to better understand how to control her anger. Dawson said she was remorseful and that she could no longer get into a car without being frightened. "Trust me, I really regret it," she said.

