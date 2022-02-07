Ecklin South woman injured in UTV rollover while working on a farm
An Ecklin South woman was injured after losing control of the utility terrain vehicle she was driving on Sunday.
Terang Police Acting Sergeant Jo Wastell said an 18-year-old was riding on a dirt track at a farm about 10.15am.
"She was driving it along, came to a left hand sweeping bend and it has gone onto its right-hand side," Acting Sergeant Wastell said.
"I think it's just caught onto some loose gravel."
Acting Sergeant Wastell said the woman was taken by ambulance to Warrnambool Base Hospital for a suspected broken arm and general soreness.
"She's hit her knee and a few other places," Acting Sergeant Wastell said.
WorkSafe was notified of the incident. State Emergency Service Cobden unit and the Country Fire Authority also attended.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.standard.net.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines and newsletters
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn
- Tap here to open our Google News page.
- Join our Courts and Crime Facebook group and our dedicated Sport Facebook group
- Subscribe
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: