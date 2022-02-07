news, latest-news,

An Ecklin South woman was injured after losing control of the utility terrain vehicle she was driving on Sunday. Terang Police Acting Sergeant Jo Wastell said an 18-year-old was riding on a dirt track at a farm about 10.15am. "She was driving it along, came to a left hand sweeping bend and it has gone onto its right-hand side," Acting Sergeant Wastell said. "I think it's just caught onto some loose gravel." Acting Sergeant Wastell said the woman was taken by ambulance to Warrnambool Base Hospital for a suspected broken arm and general soreness. "She's hit her knee and a few other places," Acting Sergeant Wastell said. WorkSafe was notified of the incident. State Emergency Service Cobden unit and the Country Fire Authority also attended.

