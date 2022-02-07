news, latest-news,

A pedestrian has been struck by a car at a busy Warrnambool intersection this morning. Warrnambool police Sergeant Rhiannon Everall said a vehicle travelling north-bound on Liebig Street turned right onto Raglan Parade shortly after 8am Monday. "The vehicle has hit a pedestrian who was crossing southbound on a green pedestrian light," she said. "Ambulance are on the scene and the victim is believed to have suffered a broken leg." Sergeant Everall said road closures between Kepler Street and Banyan Street have been in place for about 30 minutes but are expected to soon be lifted. She said police remained at the scene. An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a pedestrian incident just before 8.15am. She said a woman in her 20s was taken to Warrnambool Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/5ab89542-6624-458f-99fc-9bfa6705273b.jpeg/r212_0_3908_2088_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg