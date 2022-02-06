news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL and District Cricket Association's status as a representative powerhouse is growing after it added a Festival of Cricket trophy to its cabinet. The Cameron Williams-skippered side stunned Hamilton at Monivae Oval on Sunday in a high-scoring shootout which secured the 'old Hudson Shield'. WDCA director of representative cricket Jason Mungean said the side, which featured players from across the league, was proud to bring home the prize to cap an all-conquering season for Warrnambool teams. "Every rep game you play, you're really wanting to win," he said. "I think the only divisions we haven't won this year have been the over 40s and under 14 girls country week titles. "It's been a really awesome year for the association." Warrnambool was on the ropes early as Hamilton passed the 100 mark just two wickets down. But a bold performance from Nestles skipper Jake Hetherington - who snared 4-31 from his 10-over spell - turned the tide. "He was probably the difference between us getting them out for 190-odd or chasing 250," Mungean said. "We had the late change in that Mitch Lang was out so Jarrod Petherick put his hand up to play, which gave us another bowling option." Mungean also lauded a middle-order partnership between Chris Bant and Bailey Jenkinson, which helped the team steady the ship from a position of 5-90. He said the result would give Warrnambool's representative cricket momentum going forward.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/98fe0a39-3db5-4095-a706-72a73e164785.jpg/r3_345_4435_2849_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg