STAFF have been evacuated from a Hamilton fast food outlet after a carbon monoxide leak was detected. Emergency services were called to OTR Hamilton's Hungry Jack's store around 1.30pm today where carbon monoxide was detected in the drive thru. One person was treated by Ambulance Victoria on the scene but was not hospitalised. WorkSafe are investigating the cause. Hamilton Fire Brigade Captain Malcolm Anderson told The Standard around 15 people were evacuated by management. "A good response by all agencies (emergency services) and site management did the right thing," he said. "It took us an hour to have the matter under control. "It's now being referred to WorkSafe for further investigation." He said Ambulance Victoria (AV) assessed the staff. An AV spokesman said it received a call around 1.55pm to attend the store. "We assessed and treated one of the workers, a woman in her late teenage years, for breathing difficulties but transport to hospital wasn't required," he said. "She was given some oxygen and didn't require any further medical treatment or emergency care. "No other people from the evacuation required assessment or appeared to be distressed." OTR Hamilton opened on January 15 and is one of a number of shops, including a petrol station. Hamilton police attended to assist. An OTR spokesman told The Standard it was aware of an incident at the Hamilton store's Hungry Jack's drive thru. "OTR is working with Worksafe to identify the cause," the spokesman said. "As a precautionary measure, the drive through of the store has been closed, while further investigations into the matter are undertaken. "The OTR Hamilton store and Hungry Jacks both remain open for in-store purchases."

