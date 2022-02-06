Cash stolen from vehicle in Timboon on Saturday
CASH has been stolen from an unlocked vehicle in Timboon on Saturday.
Port Campbell police Acting Sergeant Liam Cook told The Standard $500 was stolen from a car on Main Street in Timboon around 12noon.
"This is a timely reminder to ensure that members of the public are locking their cars because there's opportunistic thieves around," Acting Sergeant Cook said.
"Don't leave your valuables in the car."
