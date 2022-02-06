news, latest-news,

CASH has been stolen from an unlocked vehicle in Timboon on Saturday. Port Campbell police Acting Sergeant Liam Cook told The Standard $500 was stolen from a car on Main Street in Timboon around 12noon. "This is a timely reminder to ensure that members of the public are locking their cars because there's opportunistic thieves around," Acting Sergeant Cook said. "Don't leave your valuables in the car."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/edf00160-2074-41a2-b933-b859e40edd53.jpg/r12_285_5460_3363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg