Double success boosts metro trainers' premiership chances

CIARON Maher increased his lead in the Melbourne metropolitan trainers' premiership with a double at Caulfield on Saturday. Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, was successful with Worthily and Generation. The victories took their metropolitan tally to 60 winners for the 2021-22 season, well in front of their closest rivals Anthony and Sam Freedman who are in second place with 28 wins. The Winslow training export said there is plenty of upside to Worthily and Generation. "It was a good day winning two races at Caulfield," Maher told The Standard. "The wins are not only great results for the owners but also for our hard-working staff. I'm quietly confident there's still plenty of improvement in Worthily and Generation. "Worthily was having only his second Australia start. "He was a funny horse to work out originally but we've now got a great understanding of him. "We'll take him quietly through his grades. Worthily will be even better once there's a bit of give in the track." Generation took his record to four wins from six starts in defeating Zethus and Linas Legend in the group three Manfred Stakes. "It was a top effort by Generation," Maher said. "Generation is building up a very impressive record. I thought it was a very good win because there's still more improvement in him. "We've got various options open for us with Generation going forward but we'll just let the dust settle from the win before making future plans regarding his next start." Worthily and Generation were both ridden by top jockey Jye McNeil. The talented hoop rode five of the nine winners on the program. McNeil has an 11 per cent career win rate and has booted home 813 firsts.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/2ea3b771-8e38-467e-a40c-76e13f186111.jpg/r3_530_5182_3456_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg