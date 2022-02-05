news, latest-news,

WESLEY Yambuk captain-coach Jason Mungean concedes "nobody rates us" but is urging his players to maintain the rage as an unlikely finals place edges closer. Mungean, who took on the newly-merged club's coaching role in the winter, was regarded as an ideal figure to rebuild the Beavers' young list but his side has exceeded all expectations. Mungean's men are comfortably inside the top four with four games to go after they held on to beat a gallant Port Fairy on Saturday. Wesley Yambuk posted 190, overcoming the early dismissals of openers Matt Sinnott and Zavier Mungean to rally through the middle order. Joe Higgins - arguably the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's form player - crafted a 55-run innings while Bevan Stoke (30), Jason Mungean (30) and Walker Owen (26) all contributed. Port Fairy was valiant in its chase but could only scrape 180 in reply. Pirates skipper Alex Jennings whacked 49 in his best return since he suffered a shoulder injury in November, while spinner Shaluka Silva chipped in with 34. Mungean said the Beavers were buoyed by smart batting. "We were in a little bit of trouble early," he said. "Nick Blacker stepped up to bat at four and he and Bevan consolidated for us. "Joe's another one, he's in the form of his life I think. He was able to just come in and bide his time and really catch up late. We batted pretty well." The experienced leader, who is a Melbourne Country Week selector, said Wesley Yambuk would embrace its underdog status. "We'll just keep doing what we're doing," he said. The Beavers finished last overall this past season, struggling with the bat as it blooded youth. Mungean said while the club's batting had been a strong point, its bowling variety was also becoming a strength. He said former Yambuk captain Tyson Umbers would add to its mix in coming weeks when he returned from injury. "We've got a bowler for every situation at the moment. We've got Tyson to come back in too," he said. "We've got heaps of bowling options. It's a good spot to be in." MORE SPORT: He said Higgins was reaping rewards of extra commitment to training. "He'd have to have nearly 250 runs and 14 or 15 wickets," Mungean said. "Talking to the boys, they're saying he's faced more balls at training than he's ever faced before. "He's getting the time in at training and it's obviously working out for him in the middle." Wesley Yambuk will play Russells Creek at Walter Oval next Saturday in a game which could solidify its place in the top four.

