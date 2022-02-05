news, latest-news,

WINNING the toss and bowling will still raise the eyebrows of cricket traditionalists. So when Tim Fitzgerald sent Camperdown in to bat on Saturday and the Lakers blazed out to a fast start at 0-25, the Bookaar skipper started to question his decision. But a few subtle changes here and there - mainly field-related - turned the tide and helped the Pelicans to potentially season-defining fifth victory of the season. "It's the first toss I've won since round one," Fitzgerald said. "I had to make a decision on what to do. I chose to bowl as it was a bit green and it had some grass on top and they got off to a flier. They were none for 25 off about four overs and you start to think 'have I made the right decision here?'. "I took myself and a few blokes out of slips and set a field and they were hitting it straight to us. Things went our way. It was a relief in the end because I was stressing I should've batted." Bookaar dismissed Camperdown for 135 courtesy of a four-wicket haul from cricketer of the year contender Fraser Lucas and contributions from Lewis Darcy (2-37 off six), Paddy Baker (1-37 off five), Deiter McDonald (2-15 off five) and Fitzgerald (1-11 off four). Eddie Lucas' 38-run stand with Simon Baker set the tone in the chase while another 36-run partnership with Zach Sinnott lifted the Pelicans within reach. He combined with Fraser Lucas late, who hit 33 from 33 balls, to close out the game. "It really helps us. We might be able to slip back into the four with this or even get up to third as Pombo had the bye," Fitzgerald said. "We've got the bye next week which isn't ideal because when you get a bit of a roll on you want to keep going. But everyone has to have the bye at some point. "Continuing on, our next three games after the bye are definitely all finals."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/5ece77fe-f05f-42a1-ae1d-6f7d538bf251.jpg/r0_249_3355_2145_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg