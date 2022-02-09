news, latest-news,

A new art installation is underway at a spot already known for its iconic and larger-than-life murals. Marco Pennacchia - a Melbourne-based artist - has started work on a fourth mural located on the side wall of the Western Regional Drug & Alcohol Centre. It joins installations by Jimmi Buscombe, Ricky Schembri and Fiona Clarke. Pennacchia said it was Buscombe who informed him about the opportunity. "Everything started because Jimmi sent me a message about this job for WRAD," he said. "He saw a painting of mine, which was a mural I did last year at a festival and he asked me if I'd like to come to Warrnambool and do something. "I sent an email to WRAD and they replied to me about a year ago and now here we are. "I decided to choose these especially because Warrnambool is famous for their whales. "Jimmi told me there are four months of the year where they come with their babies, so the idea was to paint the mum and the baby and the orange wave is the sunset, which is in contrast with the blue." WRAD director Geoff Soma said the newest piece added "even more magic" to the series of artworks. "It's very typical of Warrnambool and whales are very special to the sea and to Indigenous Australians and we thought it would complement the work done to date including Fiona Clarke's," he said. "They all draw attention to the work WRAD is doing. We'll review things once the four panels are completed to see if we want to add anything else to it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/f14c3e3f-4a92-4d17-879f-7390b79b42ee.jpg/r0_71_1170_732_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg