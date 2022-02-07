news, latest-news, sport, basketball

HUNDREDS of regional Victoria's most talented junior basketballers hit courts across the weekend for the Warrnambool Junior Seaside Classic. The Standard photographer Morgan Hancock captured the action as players suited up for their respective towns. The competition, which featured teams from under 12 up to under 18s, included a jam-packed schedule. Grand finals were decided on Sunday.

