news, latest-news,

It was a marathon effort after months of planning and training, but nearly 90 riders successfully completed a 285 kilometre journey to Melbourne on Friday. Staggered starting times helped participants with all abilities arrive at the finish line at Docklands at about 3pm. The final group to depart from Liebig Street in Warrnambool was Team MG, which took just over nine hours to complete their journey. Group member and triple Olympic gold medallist Drew Ginn said it was an amazing effort by all, who helped to raise a total of $118,797 so far. "It was outstanding," Mr Ginn said. "It was well-managed, everyone was safe and everyone made it. That's about 90 people which is amazing. "It was probably the best weather you could ask for. We had a little bit of drizzle on the way out, but gradually the temperature increased. You did start to see a bit of wear and tear with 80 or 90 kilometres to go, with salt stains and people looking for all kinds of hydration and nutrition to keep going." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Ginn praised the support crews, which had vehicles ahead and behind each group. "Some people chose to go with bars, nuts and other proteins or carbohydrates while others tried to take on sandwiches as they went but hydration was the key one," he said. "Lots of water and things like hydrolyte and electrolytes being put in drinks." He said there was a presentation waiting for the cyclists upon completion, with photo opportunities and certificates being handed out. "There was a big celebration about everyone making it," he said. "They also talked about Big Life and a story about the first year being 20 people having a go and the second year -despite torrential rain and downpour - having 50 people. They've pretty much doubled the numbers each year. "It was also a celebration of how well it was run and all the support people. Everyone goes through it together so it was a celebration, that's for sure." Big Life chief executive Shane Wilson said it was a great day out for all. "It was an outstanding success, it was just brilliant," Mr Wilson said. "Everyone got there, there were no mechanical issues and no crashes. We had a support crew of 24 on the road. With the professional touch of Callaghan's motors and McDonalds, we were able to provide food and drink along the way. We also had 12 new cars for our support crew. "It was just amazing." He said the event was unique in that it was attended by people from all ages and abilities. "One of the beauties of the event is that you had an Olympic gold medallist, Melbourne to Warrnambool cycling champions, mums and dads and even 71-year-old Kevin Rhodes doing it." Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/d430de4b-e0b8-4d36-a362-d072b94496ba.jpeg/r0_79_640_441_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg