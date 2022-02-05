news, latest-news,

FRIENDS got Chris Curtin to Warrnambool Bowls Club and six years later, he's part of the furniture. Curtin is president of the bowls section and a third for Warrnambool Green, a division two outfit, and is kept busy through his role at the Timor Street-based club. "It's nearly a full-time job," Curtin told The Standard. "When you've got 180 or 190 members and everyone has different issues, it's been about getting everyone out on the green and through COVID it's been pretty hard. "A friend invited me down to have a practice and I just enjoyed the social side of it because there are some great people from all clubs, you meet so many really good people. It's a fantastic social life." Two hip replacements meant Curtin has been able to spend just four of his six seasons on the greens. Now - his body is good as new - and he's determined to see Warrnambool as competitive as possible across all grades. "They came in the middle so I had a bit of a hiccup there. But I was lucky with the help of good surgical teams back in Warrnambool and the club here and teammates, they help you through," he said. "I'm back on track now which is good. I think we've got some of the best health services in Australia here in Warrnambool. "They're fantastic at what they do." He said the club was achieving good results and he was relishing the chance to play each week. "Bowls is similar to other sports in that it hooks you in," Curtin said. "You have your bad days and you have your good days. "You see to have a bad day and then towards the end of it you'll do something well and it'll hook you in to coming back. "It's a bit like golf but the difference is you don't lose balls in bowls, which is good." Warrnambool Green suffered a 10-shot defeat to Warrnambool Red on Saturday. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/3ed7d137-c33a-4a8f-a9b8-5001e1e64aa9.png/r99_664_3110_2365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg