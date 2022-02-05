news, latest-news,

Details: Bed 3 Bath 1 Cars 4 SALE: By expression of interest close Friday, February 18, 2022 at 4pm AGENCY: Falk & Co CONTACT: David Falk on 0407 878 213 INSPECT: By appointment Located in the coveted East Warrnambool precinct, this exceptional home is only a short walk to both the Hopkins River and Granny's Grave Beach. Apart from the superb location, this iconic home is set to become just as much a treasure to the new discerning residents, as it has for its past couple of owners. Designed by renowned local architects Walter and Auty in the mid 1950's, the home is in excellent condition throughout having been maintained fastidiously over the years, including re-painting of external areas in the past 18 months. This enchanting home is a classic example of mid-century architecture. The spacious light-filled interior has an incredible connection to the outdoors with all main rooms having large picture windows typical of the era. Many of the original architectural features of the home have been retained, including bespoke cabinetry, built-in furniture, stone fireplace, light fittings and wood paneling. Looking to visit the open homes in the region this weekend? Check out the map and addresses in our guide here The home's floor plan delivers a large entrance hall that flows into the spacious formal living and dining rooms. The retro style kitchen has modern electrical appliances and original timber cabinetry, which provides plenty of storage. The kitchen opens onto the casual meals area and the family room, from where you can access a delightful private front terrace. Accommodation is well-zoned on the eastern side of the home and includes three generous-size bedrooms, all with built-in-robes. A family bathroom and separate toilet are off the central hallway; along with a home office or handy fourth bedroom. You can decide. Poised on a superb double allotment, and block measuring 1874.7 square metres approximately of land the home is complemented by established north and east facing garden and lawn areas. You can let your green thumb go wild, or just maintain the shrubs and lawn in their usual orderly fashion. The property also includes gas central heating, solar panel system, a separate double garage, workshop, and a rumpus room or "man-cave" with bathroom, which could easily become a self-contained unit. Held in the one family for almost 50 years this extremely rare example of mid-century architecture is now for sale via Expression of Interest, which closes Friday February 18, 2022 at 4pm. After the agent has given you a comprehensive house inspection, you'll agree this is a classic treasure, ready to welcome its next owners be they a young growing family, or a couple in later years wanting to bask in their childhood memories. Like to see more regional houses on the market? Click on the link here to our digital emag

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/7aaa1e5e-600e-4f28-ac5b-26a4b94e5cc6.jpg/r0_33_1200_711_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg