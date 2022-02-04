news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL is backing a batting-heavy squad to etch its name into the Hudson Shield's history books. An 11-man outfit, led by Russells Creek co-coach Cam Williams, will tackle Hamilton at Monivae Oval on Sunday in a bid to claim the prestigious title. The Hudson Shield was revived for the 2021-22 season in a bid to give associations more representative cricket opportunities. Warrnambool finished top of a pool featuring Portland and South West to advance to the decider. Williams said the squad, which included Dennington's Shannon Beks, Wesley Yambuk's Zavier Mungean, Allansford-Panmure's Chris Bant, Brierly-Christ Church's Nathan Murphy, Koroit's Mitch Lang, Merrivale's Theo Opperman, Russells Creek's Craig Britten, Nestles' Jake Hetherington and North Warrnambool duo Nick Butters and Bailey Jenkinson, would play to its strengths. "Because of the timing we've lost a couple of bowlers out of it but we're pretty confident," he said. "We've got top four batsmen from every club there so we're just hoping Craig Britten leads the attack with the ball and Bailey Jenkinson, Butters contribute with their offies and Nathan Murphy comes up with his mediums. "We're also hoping Jake Hetherington can step up with the ball but we're really hoping our batters do the job." Williams said the cancelled Melbourne Country Week would spur on his Warrnambool side. "We were desperate to play country week but it's good the main squad have still put their hand up for a trip and try to win the Hudson Shield," he said. "It hasn't been around for over a decade so we're hoping we can be the first association in over a decade to take it home." Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/e69f4baa-7bed-4dea-ba8c-7163b75e296b.jpg/r0_39_3695_2127_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg