news, latest-news,

A Bacchus Marsh man already serving a lengthy jail sentence for a terrifying armed robbery has pleaded guilty to robbing a Camperdown service station. Mitchell Darkes, 28, of Bacchus Marsh, is currently serving a two-year jail term after he held three female service station attendants at knifepoint in Cobden in November 2020. Then on Friday, he pleaded guilty to robbing a 45-year-old male employee, who was working alone at Camperdown's Caltex service station. Darkes and Terang's Jai Griffiths, 24, walked into the Manifold Street servo wearing hoodies and bandanas over their head and faces. Darkes demanded the cash, intimidated violence and made threats to harm the victim while pretending to carry a weapon. The victim was robbed of $165 cash. He was not physically harmed but was left traumatised. The court heard the Cobden incident took place about a fortnight before the armed robbery at Camperdown. Darkes had six prior convictions for armed robbery and attempted armed robbery, bringing the total number of incidents to eight. Brett Barratt, representing Darkes, said his client had been in custody for a prolonged period, including 18-months spent in protection with 24-hour lockdowns. He said the County Court had sentenced Darkes to an intensive four-year community correction order, which would start following his current stint in jail. Mr Barratt urged the court to consider a concurrent jail sentence to allow Darkes to serve all of his sentences at the same time. But magistrate Franz Holzer said the offending was too serious and that Darkes would need to serve more time in jail. He said violent offending seriously impacted those involved. He said there was no victim impact statement but he assumed the offending had a lasting impact. Darkes was jailed for three months, with one month to be served on top of the existing sentence. If not for his guilty plea, he would have been jailed for five months. Co-accused Griffiths was last year convicted and placed on a 12-month community corrections order with 100 hours of unpaid work. During Griffiths' plea hearing, a magistrate said he was an "idiot thug" who was likely influenced by an older, more experienced criminal. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/b1fe3d8e-e66b-4b0b-a7b6-50b90b1c3b01.jpg/r2_0_1021_576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg