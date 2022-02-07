news, latest-news,

A south-west motorbike training program is smashing the glass ceiling for women getting into the sport. South West Track Days, run by Tayla Relph and Ted Collins, held its first all-female ride day at Warrnambool Kart Club's Lake Gillear track on February 2. Five women hit the track alongside Relph, including one who had never sat on a motorbike before. Relph said the positive feedback received following the four-hour session meant she and Collins would "definitely" run more female-focused days in the future. "A lot of the interest we got from the girls who came was purely through word of mouth," Relph said. "We wanted to create that small on-track experience, but also make it super supportive and a welcoming environment because sometimes it can be intimidating for women getting into a sport that is male dominated. "To have six females out on the track at the same time, that was such a surreal experience." The first female to win a race in the Australian Superbikes Championships as a 15-year-old, Relph, now 25, said it was difficult to explain the roadblocks which stopped women from getting on a bike. "There is a such stigma around anything that has a motor engine in it, that it's a male-dominated sport," she said. "I've been doing road racing my whole life, and everyone has the same capacity to ride a motorcycle. "If you've got the skill, the support and the supportive environment behind you, then there is nothing stopping you from going fast. "I think what makes it so male-dominated, is purely the fact there is not enough females in the sport - that's a rolling-on effect. If there is no females out there setting that example, why would girls want to get into it?" Relph hopes to end the fact that motorsport is known as a male sport, but concedes it won't be without its challenges. "It's been called that for so long that it would be hard to change perspective on that," she said. "But as long as we don't give up and we keep offering these opportunities. "Whether it's in a racing capacity or you just want to ride on the road or do it for fun. You can be 10 years old or 60 and still do it." After hosting the first-ever South West Track Day in November 2021, Relph said community interest for the initiative remained strong, with Relph and Collins able to offer more in the range and number of hire bikes. "We've now got two Kawasaki 250s on offer as well as the KTM 390s," she said. Booking enquires can be made through South West Track Days' Facebook page. MORE SPORT: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

