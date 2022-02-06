news, latest-news,

A new initiative is asking young people across the region to share their views on the future direction of education, employment, transport and other areas impacting their lives. Those between the age of 12 and 19 are being encouraged to register their interest in Beyond the Bell's Youth Conversations reference group and discuss how their futures could be best supported at a monthly gathering. Scheduled to begin in March, the program seeks to address the disadvantages experienced by young people living in south-west Victoria, with 100 participants having already engaged throughout 2019-2020. Beyond the Bell youth conversations project officer Rachel Wilks said now was the time for people to have their say. "We believe young people are the experts in the issues they are facing regarding education, training and employment in their community," she said. "We need their expertise, thoughts and opinions to drive the next phase, so we can make real change developing pathways for young people. "We want to make sure the representation is as wide as possible. It is important we make sure young people are driving this phase of the conversation and work ahead. "The young people involved will form a reference group in 2022. They will receive training and be able to build their own advocacy, leadership and teamwork skills which they can take back to their own communities." Applications close on February 14 and can be made here.

