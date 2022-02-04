South-west residents building a home urged to be patient

news, latest-news,

The head of Victoria's Building Industry Association has urged people building a new home to be patient. Executive director Fiona Nield said building material shortages and a high level of building activity had resulted in delays that were often beyond a builder's control. Her comments come after GJ Gardner Warrnambool director Andrew Womersley revealed this week the average cost to build a house had increased by $50,000 in 12 months. He said there had also been delays in delivering some materials. "The increasing price of a whole range of building materials, over the last 18 months has placed significant pressure on builders to manage both the cost of an individual build, but also the timing of construction," Ms Nield said. Related content: Cost of building a new home soars "The price increases are a direct result of increased demand across Australia for building materials during a period when both local and international supply chains have been under pressure due to COVID restrictions." Ms Nield said the biggest price increases had been on timber and steel products, plastic and copper pipes and fittings, electrical equipment and terracotta tiles. "The pressure on prices for all building materials will ease as the building cycle eases over the coming months, but given demand post HomeBuilder has remained strong, it is expected that the situation will continue for some time still," she said. "HIA is assisting members to navigate their way through the conditions and encouraging home buyers to be patient whilst these constraints are in play." IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

