Moyne Shire launches NextGen! program for youth voice in council

Moyne Shire Council has made a major change to the way it gets young people involved in local government. Councillors voted unanimously on Tuesday to pass the new Moyne NextGen! youth engagement model, replacing the outdated youth council. Moyne's director of community and corporate services Kevin Leddin said the "tired" youth council wasn't getting the engagement it once did. "So 14 of our young people from different demographics across the shire got together and wanted to have more of a say and more input into council decision-making," he said. The NextGen! model was then crafted by those young people, with the help of council officers. Cr Karen Foster congratulated the council for recognising the need to modernise and praised the youth-led model. "They've got brilliant ideas, they're enthusiastic, they're passionate about the region, so I'm just delighted to see this," she said. Sarah Fenton, one of the young people who helped create the model, said the youth-led aspect was a key to getting young people engaged. "It also has specific action groups so people can get involved on a particular issue without having to be committed to everything that other people might be doing," she said. Cr Jim Doukas said there wasn't a comparable program around during his "misspent" youth. "I'm sure there are a lot of young people out there who can fulfil their dreams," he said.

