Moyne Shire calls out for 2022 youth parliamentarians

Moyne Shire Council is searching for passionate, talented young locals to join its youth parliament team for 2022. The program helps a group of young people craft a legislative bill around an issue that's important to them, and ultimately present the bill in a special event at the Victorian Parliament along with 20 other youth parliament teams from across the state. Bills that are passed by the youth parliament are presented to the Premier for consideration and more than 30 pieces of Victorian state legislation have started out in youth parliament. Sarah Fenton was one of Moyne Shire's six youth parliamentarians in 2021 and said the experience had revealed the ins and outs of how government works. "I had no idea what to expect at the beginning, but I found every part of the process so interesting," she said. Ms Fenton said she had always been interested in politics, but didn't know how the system really worked. She said the program provided just the right amount of guidance to help her and her colleagues create their bill. "We had weekly or fortnightly meetings, depending on everyone's availability, and all the meetings were held by a mentor who was a law student and could help us draft the bill properly," she said. "In the first few meetings we really just spoke about issues that we were passionate about, to try to work out what we wanted to focus on in the bill." The 2021 team ended up drafting a piece of legislation on regenerative agriculture, while the 2020 team wrote a bill about rural road safety. The program has also given Ms Fenton a new appreciation for local government and has launched her into a traineeship with Moyne Shire Council. "It showed me the council does a lot that I never realised it did," she said. Ms Fenton said she thought the program was a great way for young people to make their voices heard in the halls of power, but for her it was also a great way to meet local young people with similar interests. "I think the most interesting part for me was meeting like-minded people in the area and hearing what they had to say," she said.

