The standard of tennis in Warrnambool will hit new heights within the next few years says coaching professional Andrew Crawford. Even before the success of the 2022 Australian Open, where Ash Barty was crowned the first home-grown female singles champion in 44-years, Crawford could see the aptitude of Warrnambool's junior ranks coming through. "A lot of our kids go to the Open and it definitely must motivate them to know Ash is here," he said. "We start from three years old, and for all those kids starting young, they keep wanting to continue. We have a big group of 11 to 13-year-olds who are now playing pennant. You have a little bit of drop off but not as it used to be, those kids are continuing through the whole year now. I think in the next few years we'll have a full range of ages who are really strong." Beachside Tennis Academy, run by Crawford and wife Helen Papaevagelou at Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club's courts, has been under the pump recently to accommodate an uptick of people interested in lessons. Added demand has also come via the closure of the Warrnambool Indoor Tennis Centre in December. "February and March is always a busy time for tennis coming off the Open," Crawford said. "There's a lot more kids excited about tennis. But even the end of last year, we got really busy as it was. "Our pre-school program in the morning has really grown, it's gone from 12 kids up to 68. Those kids haved started school, so you're trying to place them in afternoon spots. "Then you're trying to find spots for kids who want to start playing as well, and with the indoor centre closing, that's another group of kids who are wanting lessons. "We also don't just chuck kids into groups and have the standard all over the place. When the puzzle all comes together, it's all good and normally by the second week, we're all set."

