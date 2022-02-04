news, latest-news,

Portland police are studying security camera footage after an offender stole four tyres from a car in a wrecker's yard. A Portland police spokesman said the burglary and theft happened at a wrecker's yard in Garden Street at 12.30am Wednesday. He said the four tyres, worth at least $250, were stolen from a Holden Cruze parked in the yard. It's believed the offender cut a wire fence to gain entry to the yard and then remove the tyres. "It would have taken some time to commit the crime," the spokesman said. "We also have security camera footage which we are processing. "Anyone with information is requested to contact the Portland police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said. IN OTHER NEWS:

