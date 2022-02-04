news, latest-news, sport, cricket, wdca, nestles

Nestles skipper Jacob Hetherington concedes his side can't afford slip ups with just five rounds left in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association season. The Factory sit six points outside the top-four with just over a month before finals and know every game is vital, starting with Saturday's division one clash against Brierly-Christ Church. "We can't take many games for granted and just think we're going to win and it's going to happen," he told The Standard. "Brierly's probably got us over the last couple of years, but I think with where we're at now we just need to put the foot down and give ourselves a chance of playing finals. "This is starting to become like finals games every week for us now." A solid win against West Warrnambool last week and a tie the week prior to North Warrnambool Eels doesn't give the most accurate representation of the Factory's form, but Hetherington said he knew his side needed to keep up the intensity for longer. "We know where our best cricket is at, it's just about putting that extra 10 per cent into the games so we're not going down to the wire like the last couple of weeks so we can finish it comfortably," he said. "We know how to do it, we've done it plenty of times before, we just have to start getting it into our game again." MORE SPORT: Batting has been a strength of the side this season, sitting second in the competition for runs and while the Factory doesn't have too many players sitting high on the runs leaderboard, with Geoff Williams (245 runs) leading the way, an even contribution is making the side more unpredictable. "From last year we've flipped it around and we're a bit more of a batting team now I reckon," Hetherington said. "Our consistency throughout the season has been pretty good and in our top six everyone pitches in. "We try to take our time and we've done really well this season with our batting but it needs to continue." Focused solely on winning against the Bulls, Hetherington said the club was resisting the urge to look too far ahead at ladder positions, who plays who in the run home and the ramifications of each result. "We haven't looked at who is above us, we'll worry about us - we beat Russells Creek earlier this season so we can see that we can beat those top teams," he said. "For now we're worrying about what we can do on game day."

