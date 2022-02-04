news, latest-news,

IN-FORM Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell has called on the services of talented jockey Linda Meech to get Guizot back into the winners' circle at Caulfield on Saturday. Meech is no stranger to Guizot, having won three races on the imported galloper, but she must break a long run of outs for the nine-year-old in the $130,000 race over 1800 metres. Purcell said Guizot had been running in good form without winning at his last few outings. "It's 22 starts since Guizot has won a race and Linda rode him on that occasion and hasn't ridden him since," the multiple group one-winning trainer told The Standard. "Linda's got a great understanding of Guizot. She's won three races on him two at Caulfield and the other time in the 2018 Woodford Cup. "I've got my fingers crossed she'll be the good luck charm." Purcell said he'd noticed improved form from Guizot. "I thought his run which resulted in a third placing was a pleasing effort," he said. "He might not be as good as he was but Guizot is still an honest performer. He'll be doing his best." Purcell, who trained two winners on Thursday at Warrnambool, also saddles up Kings Full and Prospectus on the nine-race program. Lightly-raced Lindsey Smith galloper Tuvalu runs in a $130,000 race for the Warrnambool-based mentor. Tuvalu took his record to four wins from six starts when he scored an east victory in the Port Fairy Cup last month. Talented jockey Jarrod Fry, who rode Tuvalu to victory last time, has the ride on Saturday. Smith's other runners are Mingora and Lost Impact while Tom Dabernig saddles up Think 'N' Fly. Symon Wilde accepted with The Garden and Capriccio is Daniel Bowman's representative. MORE SPORT:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/d6c48b71-1191-44ea-9ba5-a9665ccbbc9c.JPG/r0_58_4000_2318_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg