A homeless man charged with trafficking drugs after allegedly crashing his motorbike along Moore Street has been refused bail. Kyle Gee, 29, of no fixed abode, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday where he made a self-represented, unsuccessful bail application. He was arrested after Warrnambool police attended an accident scene about 6pm Thursday following reports an alleged single-vehicle collision involving Mr Gee and his motorbike. It was then discovered there was an outstanding whereabouts alert in relation to the man. A search of his backpack allegedly uncovered 14 grams of methamphetamine, 72 grams of cannabis and deal bags. A taser, hunting knife and prescription medication were also allegedly seized by officers. The man was arrested, interviewed and remanded in custody charged with trafficking illicit drugs and associated offences. The court heard the man was homeless, couchsurfing and unemployed. Mr Gee admitted to having a significant drug habit and said "jail doesn't do me any good". "I stupidly rode my bike when I shouldn't have," he said, while claiming he had a seizure. He said the "stuff" in his bag wasn't his, that he didn't think and he was "really sorry". The man said he just wanted to be with his girlfriend and that if released on bail, he'd reside at a property in Warrnambool's Ocean Grove. But a police informant told the court the suggested address was not suitable. "A lot of people reside there who are known to police for the wrong reasons," she said. Mr Gee was refused bail and remanded in custody until a later date. Custody management issues included withdrawing from drugs.

