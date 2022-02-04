news, latest-news,

Police have arrested three people after two pursuits in Stawell and district overnight. Officers first observed a silver BMW sedan without registration plates travelling on Ararat Road in Stawell about 8pm. The vehicle allegedly failed to stop when police attempted to intercept it. Soon after, officers noticed the vehicle allegedly driving erratically on the Western Highway near Drung, east of Horsham. The driver again allegedly failed to stop on police direction and stop sticks were successfully deployed on Stawell Road. The driver, a 28-year-old man of no fixed address, allegedly ran from the vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital for assessment and treatment and later transferred into police custody. The passengers, a 29-year-old Melton man and a 32-year-old Reservoir woman, were arrested without incident. During a search of the vehicle and its occupants, police located a large amount of cash and what is believed to be methamphetamine and cannabis. The male passenger has been charged with possession of a drug of dependence. The driver and female passenger are currently continuing to assist police with their enquiries.

