The new owners of the historic Elephant Bridge Hotel at Darlington plan to revive their childhood memories of growing up with iconic building. Charlie and Lal Mann bought the property late last month for $1.7 million and will soon open the doors to the public. Venue manager Jordan Waters said the vision was to create a "really wonderful community hub" while also making it family friendly. Mr Mann grew up in the area and still lives on a farm at Derrinallum and he was keen to bring the old pub back to life. "Charlie used to spend many times in his younger years at the Elephant Bridge himself, Lal has always thought the building was absolutely beautiful," Ms Waters said. "It's been such an important part of the community over the years and so many families around here have so many fond memories. "We just want bring that back and give that back to the community and give everyone a place to go and a place to feel at home." The owners have three young boys, and she said their aim was to create a space they would like to take their kids to. "That is their vision for it," Ms Waters said. "The previous owner did a beautiful job of renovations on the inside and it's all brand new. "Outside the plans are to put in a playground to make it more family-friendly and a big enclosed fence." While the building does have accommodation and was previously used as a bed and breakfast, the new owners will be using that space for offices instead. Ms Waters said there would be a public bar, two different dining rooms, a cafe, a wine bar and a seated courtyard. The outdoor area will also have family-friendly picnic benches and umbrellas among the palm trees. "It's looking gorgeous," Ms Waters said. "The doors to the public bar haven't been open for a few years. It's very exciting. "We're hoping for not only locals, but tourists alike to come." She said many people had stopped as they were driving past just to have a look. "The reception we are getting, not only from the locals, but from the south-west to Melbourne, to the other side of Victoria has just been phenomenal," she said. "All our team here are comprised of locals from the area coming together and really wanting to get this place back up and running and giving back to the community." The doors are expected to open to the public on Wednesday. Located next to Mount Emu Creek, the building dates back to 1842 but the hotel has an infamous reputation for a house of ghouls which has kept locals talking over the years. The name that continues to come up is Adeline Eliza Gellie, who was born at the pub, and ran it for 54 years and later died there aged 83. She had inherited the pub from her father in 1889. But it is said she is not the only ghost who has resided there. Ms Waters said people in the area were very much aware of how haunted the place was, and the locals always brought it up. "I have been talking to them (the ghosts) just to keep them on side, but I've had no responses yet," she said. The historic two-storey bluestone establishment is one of Victoria's oldest inns and was still operating under its original license. The hotel previously sold under the auction hammer in 2012 for $274,000. CBRE Hotels broker Mathew George, who sold the property, said there was lot of interest in the property from outside the region. He said there was a trend emerging when selling pubs in regional areas with properties attracting a lot of attention from Melbourne buyers. "We are getting a lot more interest in regional areas than we were five to 10 years ago. I call it a 'bit of a push for the bush'," Mr George said. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

