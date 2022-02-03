news, latest-news, sport, racing, warrnambool

CHAMPION jockey Damien Oliver's cameo appearance at Warrnambool's race meeting on Thursday saw him end up at the local hospital. Oliver, who is only cited during Warrnambool's May Carnival took four rides for leading Victorian breeders Rosemont Stud but was taken to Warrnambool Southwest Healthcare for an X-ray and observation after his mount Ethekwini was a late scratching at the barrier in the final race. His other rides finished third, fourth and fifth. Top Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith predicted a bright future for his three-year-old filly Rojean after she scored an impressive victory in a maiden plate over 1000 metres. MORE SPORT: Rojean with Koroit based jockey Declan Bates in the saddle was having her second race start when she defeated Maiori and Loving Angel in the $25,000 race. Smith said the filly had improved following her third placing at Warrnambool last month. "I think she's got a bit of upsize," he said. "I was happy with her debut run to finish in third place. I came here quietly confident she would run well." Rojean was the first leg of a treble for Bates. He also won on Thought Provoking for Mick Price and Michael Kent junior in a maiden plate over 1400 metres. His other winner was the Matt Cumani trained Inari. Fellow Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell took the training honours with a double. He won with Francine and Kazio. Meanwhile, Torquay trainer Bryce Stanaway, who scratched his three runners at Warrnambool, was disqualified for three years on Thursday, after being found guilty on seven charges relating to an incident at Bendigo in October 2020. The disqualification related to his horse Moorabool. Stanaway pleaded not guilty to the charges but the Victorian Racing Tribunal found him guilty.

