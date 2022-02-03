news, latest-news,

Update: Two people have been taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital after a two-vehicle accident near Allansford on Thursday. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were called to the scene just after 4:10pm. Two people have been taken to Warrnambool Hospital and are in stable condition. "It is believed their injuries are not life threatening," the spokesperson said. Earlier: Emergency services vehicles have been called to a two-vehicle accident at Allansford with reports someone may be trapped. The accident on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road happened just after 4pm near Anniedale Road. Five emergency vehicles are at the accident scene. A CFA media spokesperson said it was notified at 4:11pm to reports of a multi-vehicle accident with a possible person trapped. Three CFA vehicles are currently on scene with support from Fire Rescue Victoria and the State Emergency Service, the spokesperson said. Police and Ambulance Victoria are also on scene. Police have blocked the Cobden-Warrnambool Road at the Great Ocean Road turn-off.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nB9BrLNgExsfwsLgDBevWP/f432c104-e0f9-42d2-96ef-efa11bd38e58.jpg/r0_127_2496_1537_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg