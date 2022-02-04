news, latest-news,

Grand final vindication has Mortlake all-rounder Will Kain "up-and-about" and determined to make the most of his side's undefeated run. Five rounds out from finals, the Cats head into Saturday's South West Cricket clash against Noorat fresh off of knocking off last year's premier Pomborneit, Neil Kelly claiming the all-important final wicket two runs shy of the loss. "I think we bowled six maidens in a row and started to get a few wickets which gave us more belief we could actually win," Kain said. "So to pull it off, we were all pretty up-and-about after that. "The last three year's we've lost in finals or the grand final. Everyone is pretty keen not to make that mistake again and go all the way this year." Kain, scoring a team-high 40 runs last round, has been given larger responsibility with the bat this year, taking on the number three after spending a few seasons around the seven to nine spot. The 22-year-old said it was the evenness of Mortlake's squad though, as well as a push for younger guys to step up, that was paying dividends for the Cats. "It's been good to have that chance (up the order), I probably haven't made the most of it yet," Kain said. "But I think as a side we've had contributions all around from different players each week; we're not relying on one-or-two to get the job done the whole time." To maintain its undefeated record, Mortlake will need to stop Noorat, a team currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and sitting inside the top four. Kain, who took five-for with the ball against the Steamrollers in round four, is eyeing the crucial scalps of two opponents in particular. "If we can get Gus Bourke and (Jacob) Fishwick out early, that seems the main key," Kain said. "We can't let them get away from us."

