A new trial has been launched to improve the safety of anglers at one of the south-west's most notorious rock fishing spots where one rescue vessel skipper says many have come to grief. Lifejackets will become a requirement for recreational rock fishing at Cape Bridgewater (near the blowholes carpark) from March 1 onwards as part of a two-year trial. The Victorian Government on Wednesday said the trials would begin at 10 locations deemed high-risk by the Victorian Fisheries Authority after several rock fishers were swept off rock shelves and reefs in recent years. Portland Coast Guard member and rescue vessel skipper Stephen Brown welcomed the new changes, having witnessed or been aware of many deaths or near-drownings there. "That cliff edge is very steep and once you're in the water, it's very difficult to get out considering the huge waves which are pounding backwards and forwards," he said. "It's exposed to the westerly sea swells most of the time. Cliffs are being washed very regularly by large waves. We went around to that part of the world in January 2015 to a person who had been washed off the rocks there and unfortunately that person died. "There were two fishermen from South Australia, the group had their equipment further up the cliff and one of them wanted something from their tackle box. That person went up to get gear and whilst he was in transit a big wave came and washed his mate off the rock. "He was later recovered from the water a couple of days later - we spent two days searching for him and on the third day he was recovered by water police. "Strangely enough, within two to three weeks after that, another person washed into the water there but that second person had the presence of mind to swim out to sea and hang onto a craypot float which provided floatation that allowed time for rescuers to come from Bridgewater to come and collect him. "Previous to that, I'm aware of another fisherman lost in that area maybe 20 years ago." IN OTHER NEWS: He said the spot was popular due to a range of factors. "It's quite easily acceptable because the great south west walk runs through that area - it's easily accessed with the tracks there," he said. "The attraction is that fisherman inherently like to fish new and different areas in the hopes of catching something new, different or larger. Rock fishermen don't have their own boats so they do land-based fishing so they'll take risks there up against the rocks and the cliffs." He said though simple, lifejackets could mean the difference between life and death. "We think it's a good thing, because when you're in the water it's not the time to be looking around to put one on," he said. "It would have to add to the safety of a person if a mishap were to happen. "An inflatable lifejacket costs less than $200, many are under $100 and the idea is you wear it never having to use it, but if you do have to and you've got it on, it turns into an excellent idea and very cheap insurance because what price can you put on the loss of a life?".

