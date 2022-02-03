news, latest-news,

The region's live music scene is thriving again with musicians and DJs ready to entertain you. TOP DOG: Australian Sheepdog Championships at Victoria Park, Koroit, 7.30am-7pm. BASKETBALL: Warrnambool Junior Seaside Classic at Warrnambool Stadium (also on Saturday and Sunday), 8am-6pm. ON THE DECKS: DJ GUB on at Laneway Friday's at Warrnambool Laneway Bar, 6pm start. TRIVIA: Friday night trivia at Noodledoof Brewing Co. in Koroit, 7pm-10pm. HISTORY: Glenelg Vintage Machinery Rally at Heywood. Tractor pulls, vintage vehicle displays, stationary engines, medieval re-enactments, live music and more. Street parade at 1pm, 9am-7pm and Sunday 9am-4pm. TOP DOG: Commonwealth Sheepdog Championships at Gardens Oval, Port Fairy (runs from February 6-13), 7am start. ACOUSTIC COVERS: Russ Goodear at Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 3pm-6pm. LIVE MUSIC: Tuddywah at Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. CLEAN UP: Beach Patrol 3280-3284 Group clean-up at Lady Bay foreshore, 10am-12pm. LIVE MUSIC: Sunday Session Live Music - Jayden Lillyst at The Royal Hotel Portland, 1pm-5pm.

