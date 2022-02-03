Australian and Commonwealth Sheepdog Championships in Koroit and Port Fairy plus live music around the region
The region's live music scene is thriving again with musicians and DJs ready to entertain you.
Friday February 4
TOP DOG: Australian Sheepdog Championships at Victoria Park, Koroit, 7.30am-7pm.
BASKETBALL: Warrnambool Junior Seaside Classic at Warrnambool Stadium (also on Saturday and Sunday), 8am-6pm.
ON THE DECKS: DJ GUB on at Laneway Friday's at Warrnambool Laneway Bar, 6pm start.
TRIVIA: Friday night trivia at Noodledoof Brewing Co. in Koroit, 7pm-10pm.
Saturday February 5
HISTORY: Glenelg Vintage Machinery Rally at Heywood. Tractor pulls, vintage vehicle displays, stationary engines, medieval re-enactments, live music and more. Street parade at 1pm, 9am-7pm and Sunday 9am-4pm.
Sunday February 6
TOP DOG: Commonwealth Sheepdog Championships at Gardens Oval, Port Fairy (runs from February 6-13), 7am start.
ACOUSTIC COVERS: Russ Goodear at Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 3pm-6pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Tuddywah at Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
CLEAN UP: Beach Patrol 3280-3284 Group clean-up at Lady Bay foreshore, 10am-12pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Sunday Session Live Music - Jayden Lillyst at The Royal Hotel Portland, 1pm-5pm.