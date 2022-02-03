news, latest-news,

The Western District Playing Area pennant season is quickly coming to a close, with three midweek rounds to go and four weeks of weekend pennant. The pennant ladders in all divisions are generally close, with many teams endeavouring to achieve the vital points for finals contention. In division one, City Sapphires secured a close three-shot win against clubmates City Rubies last round. This week the top four teams will meet, with Koroit Orange, on top, playing third-placed City Diamonds and Warrnambool Gold at home against Terang Gold. Timboon Maroon, in fifth place, will be looking to gain maximum points this week to challenge for fourth place. In division two, Mortlake Purple, at home, were too strong for City Pearls, and Lawn Green had a convincing win over Lawn Blue in the Pertobe Road clash. This week, in a bottom of the table clash, Dennington Rays will host Warrnambool Green. Division three last week saw four very tight matches, with two drawn games, a one-shot and a four-shot win. Any of the eight sides could make the final four. City Emeralds look certain to hold top position, meeting City Topaz this week. Second and third-placed teams, Terang Red and City Opals, will play at Terang. In a battle of the division four cellar-dwellers, City Onyx will host Lawn White next Tuesday. Port Blue, Koroit Yellow and Warrnambool Red are in contention for the fourth finals spot. Last week in division one, Mortlake Blue surprised its visitors, claiming two rinks and a three-shot win over Warrnambool Gold. City Gold and Red teams will be fighting for bragging rights under the dome this Friday night at 6pm. The closest match last week in division two was between Warrnambool Green and visiting side Timboon Maroon, with a 13-shot win to the home side. Currently, there are only four points separating ladder positions from third to sixth. Warrnambool Red and Green face off this week. In division three, final positions will be tight, with four points separating the third to seventh teams. City currently has four teams in the top five. This week's results between Warrnambool White (2nd) and City Brown (5th), and City Maroon (3rd) and City Yellow (4th) should prove interesting. Lawn Green gained a handy win last week over home side Port Green to consolidate its third place on the division four ladder. The top four teams meet each other this weekend - City Orange host Port Green and City Black travel to Lawn Green. Division five saw two forfeits last round. Dennington Titans and Dunkeld Blue look safe at the top of the table. This week, Dunkeld will be matched against City Purple under the dome. The Men's 60 and Over Pairs were played last Sunday at Camperdown Golf. City bowlers Wayne Hall and Vince Moloney were defeated 18- 15 on the last end of the grand final by Ian Johnson and Ian McMahon, a composite team from Colac. In the Womens' 60 and Over Singles. Maureen Drennan, of Dennington, lost to Maria van Someren from Camperdown, 21-16. Cheryl Trotman, of Balmoral, who also won the Over 60s Pairs, took out the event, 21-10. The final event for our area, the Mixed Pairs, has once again attracted many entries, which will probably result in a third day to complete matches. Play begins at Dennington on Sunday at 9am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/e250f17d-f085-4922-83d3-95625e736310.jpg/r0_140_2105_1329_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg