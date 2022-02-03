news, latest-news,

A Hamilton man, 43, has been charged with two burglaries relating to the theft of money tins. A Hamilton police crime investigation unit spokesman said the man was arrested at an associate's address on Thursday morning. "He was arrested, interviewed and bailed to appear in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on May 4 charged with two counts of burglary," he said. "There was a break-in during early January at the Hamilton History Centre in Gray Street which resulted in the theft of a charity money tin. "It's not known how much the tin contained but it's estimated at $50." There was also another burglary at a central Hamilton residential unit. Forensic evidence led to the man being charged with that offence. "It was suspected he stole money tins from that address and he's made admission to that offending," the spokesman said. "Again an unknown amount of money was stolen "Anyone with information about burglaries, or any other criminal offences, is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.

