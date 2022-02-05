news, latest-news,

In response to Lyn and Allan Wood's letter (The Standard, January 22), Colonials largely denigrated Australia's natural environment because it did not, does not conform to an ideal, and denigration supports development. The natural coastal environment is Warrnambool's aesthetic and economic asset of which the desire to straight-edge develop for gain (private and institutional) persists. Curiously for some, what first attracted them here they then seem to find fault with, have to change and alter, and the natural landscape once surrendered is lost to history. Furthermore, an article in reference to Lake Pertobe being developed in the 1970s described the existing wetland then as a snake-infested swamp. HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ARTICLE We should place this in context: the swamp before the Merri River was diverted to supply water to the Woollen Mill was part of a naturally draining wetland, home to First Peoples Gunditjmara who seasonally sustainably lived off this local coastal wetland, middens being their only remnant evidence of thousands of years being in this country. Of the lake's development in the 1970s, by foresight a few sought to retain half of Lake Pertobe in its contemporary natural state, to our benefit today walking through which the air is cool and clean, and yes snakes still exist, and wallabies inhabit, frogs thrive, and numerous bird species find sustainable habitat. Australia's pre-colonial landscape was a lesson in life relative to environment - you are your environment. We, who arrived later, have not learnt the lesson's example - we are a consequence of our environmental mismanagement. If we continue to ignore the lesson, we do so to our disadvantage. M.W. Kibblewhite, South Warrnambool Daniel Andrews should explain to all Victorians why the duck shooting season is still supported. Recently, 64 organisations petitioned his Labor government for its abolition and many ALP branches, including Warrnambool since 2017, have done the same. In November, 2021 aerial surveys recorded declining bird numbers and this alone should see its cancellation. This cruel and hopelessly outdated activity should have no place in regional Victoria with so much to be appreciated. Tony Delaney, Warrnambool Every 10 minutes an Australian suffers a heart attack. Sadly, many do not survive, with 48 Australians dying every single day from heart disease - someone's family member, wife, husband, or special friend that means the world to them. Given that heart disease is our biggest killer, it would be impossible for all Australian communities to not be impacted in some way. The simple fact is there is still so much for us to learn about heart disease and research saves lives. Heart Research Australia aims to reduce the devastating impact heart disease has on families and the community by supporting world-class and emerging researchers to conduct ground-breaking research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of heart disease.That's why this February we invite all Australians to get involved with REDFEB, heart health awareness month, to raise much-needed funds for ground-breaking research into heart disease. Getting involved is as simple as wearing red and donating to Heart Research Australia during the month of February. For more information or to donate, visit www.heartresearch.com.auOn behalf of the thousands of Australians impacted by heart disease every year, thank you for your support. Nicci Dent, CEO, Heart Research Australia Business as usual...can we afford it? Climate change is the greatest threat we face and likely will surpass the chaos caused by the current pandemic. In dealing with COVID-19 the dominant paradigm to 'stay open for business' is one that has been adopted by all levels of government. 'Business as usual' will not minimise greenhouse gases and decarbonise our communities. In fact, supporting coal and gas industries add billions of dollars to our healthcare budgets in Australia alone. While the adoption of sustainable living practices is everyone's responsibility, some businesses and many individuals are doing the heavy lifting. Where is the federal government's commitment to generate policies that genuinely support renewable energy, discontinue the development of coal and gas and hold major polluters accountable for their actions? We need effective leadership! Patricia Nesbitt, Woodford Muscular Dystrophy Australia (MDA) staff, including myself, wish to thank the generous Warrnambool community, who since 2015 have been donating to Lindsay Merritt's pre-Christmas busking for MDA. They've raised close to $7000, which is amazing. We receive very little support from the government and rely on donations. Every dollar raised helps fund research for a cure and assists in providing services to the people living with muscle-wasting disorders. The last couple of years have been challenging for everyone, so we're even more humbled by the support we have received. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Jan Chisholm, CEO Muscular Dystrophy Australia Well, I know we are all sick of hearing about the Djokovic saga but it actually highlights the true character of reactive rather than proactive 'Sultan of Spin' Prime Minister Scott Morrison. After the latest court hearing, Mr Morrison welcomed the decision to keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe. Unfortunately anyone who has watched this fiasco implode has seen how inept the federal government is at doing either. If you followed the court cases, the government changed its argument from 'rules for all' to Djokovic possibly 'inciting anti-vaccination views'. If the government really had concerns they would have told Border Force and the Department of Home Affairs to place him on an alert list. Australian Border Force have members in many major airports throughout the world including Dubai where he travelled through. He went through no questions asked. His visa was initially cancelled because he posed a risk of transmitting COVID-19 in Australia. This was totally dismissed by Judge Kelly. But no, the threat of inciting anti-vaccination sentiment was the go-to argument after the original reasoning failed. It is a total myth that the Morrison government keeps our borders safe. Perhaps we should demand an inquiry into 'refugee families' who have come to this country to avoid detainment, torture and death and are still incarcerated after 10 years. Gavin Arnott, Allansford

