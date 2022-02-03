news, latest-news,

Police are seeking information from the public after an E-flare was stolen which was warning drivers about a broken-down truck in a dangerous location. Timboon police Senior Constable Glen McDuff said that on Monday this week police assisted a large truck that had broken down on the Timboon-Nullawarre Road, at the top of the hill near the Glenfyne-Brucknell Road, west of Timboon. "The truck was partially blocking the road and the driver was frantically trying to slow vehicles down as a large amount of oil had been spilt from the engine," he said. "Police put out signs and orange cones to warn motorists in both directions of the hazard. "We also used two E-flares, small devices that flash red and blue, to further warn motorists of the danger." Senior Constable McDuff said that unfortunately someone stole one of the flashing flares. "Not only is this a low act relating to the safety of all road users, but it is unlawful and dishonest," the disgusted veteran officer said. "Police are looking for any information or dash-cam footage related to the driver, who obviously stopped in a dangerous position to steal the device. "This low act is similar to what happened during the St Patrick's Day bushfires when the Country Fire Authority used the same device to warn of a fallen tree. " It too was stolen and has not been recovered." The E-flare is worth about $100. Anyone with information is requested to contact the police assistance line on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/0dc39a99-c505-4a65-ab9e-b1127f586492_rotated_270.JPG/r0_940_2448_2323_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg