Cooinda

Cooinda continues to increase their workforce as the demand for supports continues to grow. We have recently employed a number of Nepalese staff who have been a welcome addition to Cooinda, together with our local communities. There are a number of families that have relocated from Melbourne, with some of them now living in Terang and Warrnambool. The staff from Nepal have settled in really well and have quickly proven to be very positive members of the workforce. They are really enjoying their employment and have undertaken a variety of support roles. We are hoping to be able to support some of the staff with permanent residency applications, so they can continue with their employment and remain in Australia. All disability organisations across the state are currently experiencing workforce shortages. This has been caused by the ongoing demand in requests from supports, due to the growth bought about by the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). Participants are enjoying having the opportunity to be supported by someone from a different culture and experiencing a variety of foods. We now have 10 Nepalese staff employed at Cooinda, with the longest serving member, Mohan Bam, having been here two and a half years. Mohan has advanced into a management role as the community living team leader. All new staff that have a permanent part-time position have the opportunity to undertake the Certificate IV in Disability through South West TAFE. They attend Cooinda on a fortnightly basis to provide face-to-face support to the trainees.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/56bb4e83-ac79-4414-b704-bb288887ffa1.jpg/r0_606_5120_3499_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cooinda staff give support

CHEERS: Staff from Nepal have settled in well and quickly proven to be positive members of Cooinda's workforce. Pictured are Ganga Aryal (front) and Rahul Thapa (back), with participants Fleur and Alison. Photo: Supplied Cooinda continues to increase their workforce as the demand for supports continues to grow.

We have recently employed a number of Nepalese staff who have been a welcome addition to Cooinda, together with our local communities.

There are a number of families that have relocated from Melbourne, with some of them now living in Terang and Warrnambool. The staff from Nepal have settled in really well and have quickly proven to be very positive members of the workforce.

They are really enjoying their employment and have undertaken a variety of support roles.

We are hoping to be able to support some of the staff with permanent residency applications, so they can continue with their employment and remain in Australia. All disability organisations across the state are currently experiencing workforce shortages.

This has been caused by the ongoing demand in requests from supports, due to the growth bought about by the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS). We have recently employed a number of Nepalese staff who have been a welcome addition to Cooinda, together with our local communities. There are a number of families that have relocated from Melbourne, with some of them now living in Terang and Warrnambool. Participants are enjoying having the opportunity to be supported by someone from a different culture and experiencing a variety of foods.

We now have 10 Nepalese staff employed at Cooinda, with the longest serving member, Mohan Bam, having been here two and a half years.

Mohan has advanced into a management role as the community living team leader. All new staff that have a permanent part-time position have the opportunity to undertake the Certificate IV in Disability through South West TAFE.

They attend Cooinda on a fortnightly basis to provide face-to-face support to the trainees. For more information, visit cooindaterang.org.au or call 5592 1533. SHARE