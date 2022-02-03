news, latest-news,

After days of mild weather and overnight lows heading towards single digits, daytime temperatures are set to rise in coming days across the south-west. Warrnambool is expecting a cloudy top of 20 degrees today - but then things gradually escalate. We're expecting a partly cloudy 25 degrees on Friday, a mostly sunny 27 on Saturday, 29 on Sunday, 30 on Monday, 31 on Tuesday and 32 on Tuesday. Currently a ridge of high pressure over Victoria extends from a broad area of high pressure south of Western Australia, and directs a cooler southerly air stream over the state. The ridge will persist on Thursday and Friday as the high slowly drifts south of the Bight, to then move south of Tasmania on Saturday, resulting in an easterly flow over Victoria. Across the region today the top temperature will be between 19 and 22 degrees, with a slight chance of rain in the Otways and none for the remainder of the day across the south-west after 1.6mm in Warrnambool overnight.

