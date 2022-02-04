Terang

Looking for something different to do this weekend? A leisurely drive from Warrnambool could find you in Terang, where there's plenty to see and do. Explore the town's heritage. A heritage walk points to many of the town's historic points of interest - you can't miss the striking war memorial that takes centrestage in the main street, which is also lined with 19th century buildings. Enjoy some fresh air. The 4.5 kilometre Lake Terang Walking Track leads around the perimeter of the dry lake bed, with markers sharing plenty of the town's history. Savour the experience. The first Saturday of each month is Terang Market Day. The relaxed country-style market has plenty of fresh produce and a healthy dose of community spirit.

Enjoy a relaxing weekend in Terang

BANDSTAND: This striking landmark was constructed by the Terang Brass Band in the 1920s, a memorial to band members who died during World War One. Photos: Belinda Van Zanen

BLISS: Ride your bike from Terang to Noorat and then walk to the top of Mount Noorat for spectacular views across the volcanic plain.