Another aged care resident has tested positive for COVID-19 at Warrnambool's Mercy Place. A message to residents, families and staff on Thursday advised of the positive test, which brings the current outbreak to three. All of the residents reside in McAuley Wing. It comes after two residents who had tested positive for the virus were cleared of their infectious period on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both residents are now out of isolation. All other residents are well. The message sent on Thursday said all McAuley Wing residents would undergo rapid antigen testing on Friday. The three residents with active coronavirus continue to isolate in their rooms while all other residents must remain within their wing. The Hopetoun Road facility is closed to visitors. The latest outbreak follows a positive case at the facility in December when a staff member tested positive. A resident sadly died after contracting COVID at the facility last month.

