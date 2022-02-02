news, latest-news,

Popular Crossley trainer Quinton Scott has jumping plans for his galloper Magic Murphy but the lightly raced six-year-old kicks off his campaign for the veteran mentor on the flat in a maiden race over 1400 metres at Warrnambool on Thursday. "It's Magic Murphy's first run for my stable," Scott told The Standard. "The long term goal is to run Magic Murphy in jumps races. His best form is in races over 2000 metres or more so he's going to need this run over the 1400 metres. "Magic Murphy has schooled up well over the jumps. I'm really happy with how he's taking to the jumps caper. "Our trackwork jockey Daniel Small who has schooled him over the jumps is impressed with how he's progressing. We want to have him ready for the jumps trials at Warrnambool on March 4. "I would love to think we may have Magic Murphy ready for the maiden hurdle at the Warrnambool May Carnival." Undoubtedly, the highlight of the meeting will be the appearance of champion jockey Damien Oliver. The multiple group one winning hoop has been booked for four rides on the eight event program. Oliver rides Sunday's Best, Sconaero and Ethekwin for Danny O'Brien and the unraced Kemi for Anthony and Sam Freedman. Warrnambool Racing Club racecourse manager Daniel Lumsden said the track will be rated a good four for Thursday's meeting. "We had 26mls of rain last week," Lumsden said. "We rated the track a soft six earlier in the week but by race time on Thursday it should be a good four. We've put the running rail out eight metres for the entire track." The first race is scheduled to start at 1.30pm, with the last set down to begin at 5pm. MORE SPORT: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/0a64f8c1-8e44-477e-beca-eaa743254859.jpg/r1_265_5180_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg