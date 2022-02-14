news, latest-news,

A Dunkeld business owner says she constantly feels threatened by nearby kangaroo harvesters which result in "psychological harm". Griffins Hill Yoga Retreat owners Jane and Frank Gibb say they're "regularly confronted" by commercial kangaroo shooters on a property adjacent to theirs which has been ongoing since 2017. They say it's no longer tenable to operate their business. "We hear gunfire at close proximity, say 50 to 100 metres away, spotlights shining though our business and residence at night," Ms Gibb said. "These are all terrifying experiences resulting in psychological harm that takes weeks to recover from." The most recent incident was two weeks ago, when two of her guests who are internationally-renowned filmmakers were out walking about 9.30pm. IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Gibb said the guests were walking along Cemetery Lane, a public road, when a commercial kangaroo shooter told them it was unsafe to be there. "They were threatened with a $16,000 fine," Ms Gibb said. "They were asked for their ID and they were told it wasn't safe to be in the area." Ms Gibb, who was nearby on her bike, said the shooters were "supported by Game Management Authority (GMA)" and they all heard three gunshots "in close proximity". "They proceeded to shoot kangaroos when they knew the public spaces were occupied, while we were still there 50 to 100 metres away." The Gibbs have operated the yoga retreat, which attracts international and Australian guests, for 16 years and said they'd invested millions of dollars into the local economy, running up to 20 retreats per year. "It's no longer commercially tenable for us to operate our business here anymore especially when our visitors have been told it's not safe to be in the area." She said the guests were shocked to discover that kangaroos were shot in such close proximity to the Grampians and within a tourism precinct. A Kangaroo Harvesting Program (KHP) spokesman said authorised officers, on behalf of the program, conducted in-field compliance on January 27 to assess the operations of a local harvester on private land in the Dunkeld area. "The authorised officers did not discuss the issuing of fines or infringements," he said. Too many kangaroos on a property can cause issues such as damage to fences, pasture and crops. The spokesman said landholders engaged authorised harvesters directly and the program "helped landholders reduce issues caused by kangaroos, it makes use of the carcasses and provides an income for the trained harvesters". Harvesters are subject to in-field and third-party audits to assess their operations, to help ensure they are meeting the strict standards and controls in place. To manage kangaroos, Victorian landholders can applying for a permit to control them on their property or access a professional shooter through the KHP. Recreational shooting of kangaroos is not permitted. The program is managed by the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions in collaboration with the Game Management Authority (GMA) and The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP).

