PORT Fairy residents are leading the way in rolling up their sleeves to get their COVID-19 booster jab. Weekly COVID-19 vaccine data released by the Victorian Government on February 2 showed that of the 8869 eligible residents with the postcode 3284 (Port Fairy and Orford), between 55 and 60 per cent have had their booster. Not far behind is Warrnambool and Dennington (3280), Hamilton and surrounds (3300) and Camperdown (3260) all recording between 45 and 50 per cent of eligible residents having their booster shot in the same period. It is followed by residents in the Portland area (3305) at 40 to 45 per cent, Yambuk and surrounds (3285) at 35 to 40 per cent, and Killarney, Kirkstall and surrounds (3283) and Allansford and surrounds at 30 to 35 per cent. A South West Healthcare spokeswoman said that more than 8409 people were vaccinated at its vaccination hubs in January. "That's a great response from the community," she said. "The south-west has always been a front-runner with respect to taking up vaccines, some of our local government areas were among the first to reach double-dose percentages in the 90s, and we are tracking well with third dosages. Being proactive about vaccines is a reputation we can all be proud of." The spokeswoman said 600 people were getting their boosters at the Warrnambool Vaccination Centre each day. She said SWH vaccinated 1232 adults in Camperdown in January. "About 360 people are getting their shots at SWH's vaccination centre in Camperdown with either three or four immunisers undertaking the task," the spokeswoman said. Under the Victorian Government's new pandemic orders that came into effect on January 12, workers in key sectors who were already required to be fully vaccinated with two doses must get their third dose before February 12 or else they will not be permitted to work on site. The SWH spokeswoman said there was booster bookings available this week.

