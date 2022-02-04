Holiday park expected to fetch more than $3 million

news, latest-news,

More than 25 inquiries about the sale of the Warrnambool Motel and Holiday Park were received within hours of it being listed earlier this week. CRE Brokers agent Kevin Connolly said the park would offer a great investment opportunity. It is being sold via expressions of interest, with the sale including the freehold only, not the business. Mr Connolly said he expected offers of $3 million or higher for the popular holiday park. He said passive investments with long-term leases were very popular. In addition to that, more and more people were choosing to travel around Australia in a caravan, Mr Connolly said. "It's a very good investment," Mr Connolly said. "You only have to look at the volume of caravan sales in Australia and they've got to have places to go." The caravan park and motel was established in the 1970s and is located on the corner of Raglan Parade and Simpson Street. The 1.1 hectare site boasts a mix of apartments, cabins and motel rooms, a swimming pool, jumping pillow and games room. Expressions of interest close on March 3. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/b2e466fe-11c2-4e92-bf3f-cb80572a54d6.jpg/r0_272_5152_3183_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg