news, latest-news,

Residents raided their pantries over the weekend, donating more than two tonnes of groceries to Warrnambool and District Food Share. About 1300 homes donated bags of non-perishable food as part of the combined churches drive, co-ordinated by the Warrnambool and District Baptist Church. Pastor Paul Pallot said residents were very generous with some filling the bag provided and adding a second bag of food. It's the highest intake they've had since starting the drive in 2020. IN OTHER NEWS: "Food Share is well trusted and there's a sense of safety there that the food will be well handled and go to people in need," Mr Pallot said. "I'm very encouraged to see the partnership particularly between Food Share and the community." Food Share executive officer Amanda Hennessey said it was an amazing response and fantastic to receive the items. She said any remaining bags or donations could be left at the Baptist Church in Koroit Street, at Food Share supermarket collection bins or its warehouse in Harrington Road. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cxHfELQxnFmSLDWweFfSBG/04729675-3fab-42da-91e2-42d0f13915bb.jpg/r0_263_5164_3181_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg