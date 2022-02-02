news, latest-news,

WorkSafe has launched an investigation after a man got caught under a forklift at Heywood on Monday. An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said the service was called to an incident in Heywood at around 2.20pm on Monday. "A man was treated for lower body injuries and was airlifted to the Alfred Hospital," she said. A WorkSafe spokesperson was contacted for comment on Wednesday and confirmed the authority has launched an investigation. The investigation will focus on how the man became trapped under the forklift. Anyone with information is requested to contact the WorkSafe website on www.worksafe.vic.gov.au IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/ea9295b7-4b9f-43eb-b6e7-ca306492c010.jpg/r0_51_1019_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg