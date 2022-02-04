news, latest-news,

The majority of people who responded to a survey launched by The Standard on Friday say they want Warrnambool City Council to consider hosting some Commonwealth Games events in 2026. Warrnambool mayor Richard Ziegeler said the council might consider joining a Commonwealth Games bid if sufficient external funding and community support were available, so last week The Standard asked its readers to have their say in a poll. The majority (65 per cent) voted in favour of the prospect. Warrnambool was named in an original proposal by the Greater Victoria taskforce several years ago as a potential venue for a road cycling event. Cr Ziegeler said the council had not yet discussed the possibility. There were 86 respondents to The Standard's survey with 65.12 per cent of people (56 votes) voting in favour of hosting some Commonwealth Games events in Warrnambool. A total of 34.88 per cent (30 votes) voted against. Opinion on social media was divided, with some keen to see the likes of Reid Oval and the Friendly Societies' Park used, but others expressed concerns about an increase in council rates. Opinion on social media was divided, with some keen to see the likes of Reid Oval and the Friendly Societies' Park used, but others expressed concerns about an increase in council rates. "It depends on what the long term benefits to Warrnambool, and surrounds, would be. If it meant upgrading infrastructure including better roads, improved rail connections, and better sporting facilities plus a boost to local businesses etc then yes, it would be worthwhile. If it means short term gains for the sake of saying that the games were 'held here', then No," one respondent wrote. "No ... we pay enough for our rates ..imagine what we'd have to pay for this?" wrote another. "Absolutely. Opening ceremony at the Reid, cycle at the friendlies, swimming at the Olympic pool. The possibility are endless," another respondent wrote. Cr Ziegeler said much of the sentiment in response to the survey was shared with council. "We understand the cautious interest in Warrnambool having a role in the Commonwealth Games - it's a view we share, but there is so much more we need to know and discuss before we commit anything (and) it should be known that council has not discussed it," he said. "Our city loves sport, we have some great facilities and we have a strong hospitality sector so hosting sports events is a natural fit for Warrnambool. "We're mindful though that we need a deeper understanding of the impact - positive and negative - of having a role as a games host. "It's an exciting possibility. We need to know more in terms of its feasibility and I think that is coming through in the reader survey. "It's worth noting that there is precedent: Warrnambool has been a venue for pre-Commonwealth Games team training exercises." It comes as speculation mounts Victoria will officially launch a bid for the 2026 games after Birmingham stepped in to fill a void left after Durban's exit from this year's event.

