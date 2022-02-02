news, latest-news,

About 100 cyclists of all ages and abilities are gearing up for a gruelling 285-kilometre one-day journey on Friday, with the collective funding goal of $100,000 within reach. A Big Ride for a Big Life was officially launched on Monday with sponsor Steve Callaghan, Big Life executive officer Shane Wilson and Big Life founding school Warrnambool College principal Dave Clift. Mr Wilson said excitement was mounting, with most elements in place for Friday's big event. "It's pretty exciting," he said. "It's a big logistic event getting the best part of 100 cyclists from Warrnambool to Melbourne and the enthusiasm among the group is fantastic, our fundraising has been very strong which is a big endorsement of the big life program. "At the moment, everything looks positive." IN OTHER NEWS: He said $90,000 had been raised so far. "The majority of it comes from donations to cyclists, each cyclist has a fundraising target of $500 and people can donate online," he said. "We've also had some fantastic support from our corporate sponsors." He said there was also great support from schools involved in the program. "We launched the event publicly with Dave Clift principal of Warrnambool College on Monday, with it being a founding school of the program as well as Brauer College," he said. "They've been there the whole way, Warrnambool College have four of their own cycling in the event. including Natasha Cross, who works in wellbeing, teachers Justin Vincent and Tom Wilson and Cadel Howie who just turned 16 - he's a student and he's a cyclist." A Big Ride for a Big Life will take off from the Civic Green on Friday February 4, with staggered starting times depending on riding ability. Cyclists will ride to Docklands, Melbourne. Those interested can donate here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/4190530f-2f38-4282-962d-778ad366a64b.jpg/r0_234_4608_2838_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg